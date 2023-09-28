Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.51. 347,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 776,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $295,109.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $295,109.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $300,581.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,110.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 and have sold 48,647 shares valued at $912,128. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 122.7% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

