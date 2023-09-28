Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Up 4.1%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 120,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 262,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Grindr Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Grindr

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,550. Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

