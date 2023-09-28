Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

