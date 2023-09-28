Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.83. 15,819,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,614,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 506.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 3,260.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 108,846 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 71.4% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 61.2% during the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

