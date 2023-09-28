Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 2,456.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,683,000 after buying an additional 1,635,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 739.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $91,011,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.87.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

