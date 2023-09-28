Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

