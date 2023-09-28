iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

