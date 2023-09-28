SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.04 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

