West Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

