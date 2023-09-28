West Oak Capital LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $187.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

