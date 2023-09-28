iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

