Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $432,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 217.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $3,357,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FHN opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

