Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 5.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after buying an additional 303,447 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,154,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

