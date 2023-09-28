Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,291 shares during the period. Amplitude accounts for about 1.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Amplitude worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management CORP. increased its position in Amplitude by 41.3% during the first quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,480 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.73.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

