Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $16.44 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 9.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.04.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

