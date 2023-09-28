West Oak Capital LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $194.52 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average is $212.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.