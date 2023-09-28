Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

