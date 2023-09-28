Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 5.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000.

MOAT stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

