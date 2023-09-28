Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.64 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.