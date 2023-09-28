Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.56. 262,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 675,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GETY. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

In other Getty Images news, insider Michael Teaster sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $391,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,802 shares in the company, valued at $998,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Gene Foca sold 200,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,725.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Teaster sold 65,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $391,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,638 shares of company stock worth $3,006,585. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

