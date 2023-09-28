MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.84%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.
MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 170.46%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on MLKN. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MillerKnoll
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.