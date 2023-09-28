MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.84%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 170.46%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLKN. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.