TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of SNX opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

