MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 28.0 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 170.46%.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,356.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $68,747,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

