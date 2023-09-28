Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Progress Software Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,161 shares of company stock worth $1,134,633 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRGS

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.