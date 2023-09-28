TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

