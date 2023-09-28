TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE SNX opened at $99.44 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.