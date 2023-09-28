PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 218,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 121,861 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.31.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

