TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX
Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX
In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.