H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.60.

FUL opened at $67.58 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.55.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,198. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

