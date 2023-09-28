Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

LBRT opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,042,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,758,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,022 shares of company stock worth $4,620,634. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $97,400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

