Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.75

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 1516632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

