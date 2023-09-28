Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $84.19 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $15.59 or 0.00058864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $84.19 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,482.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00241922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00885840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00552746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00119934 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,234,705 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

