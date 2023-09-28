Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 365,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 166,016 shares.The stock last traded at $25.73 and had previously closed at $25.93.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

