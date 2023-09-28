DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 3,603,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,616,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DISH

DISH Network Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in DISH Network by 14.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 214.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.