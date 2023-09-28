SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 609,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 184,698 shares.The stock last traded at $27.72 and had previously closed at $27.75.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

