Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Down 4.4%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.92. 558,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,534,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 83.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 302,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

