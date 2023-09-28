BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 109,515 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.39.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.