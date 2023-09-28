BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 109,515 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.39.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
