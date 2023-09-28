Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 167,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 77,001 shares.The stock last traded at $76.34 and had previously closed at $76.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

