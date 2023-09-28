Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 1,668,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,372,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 82.86%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rumble by 48.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rumble by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

