Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 1,668,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,372,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Rumble Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 82.86%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rumble
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
