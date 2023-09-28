Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 32,432 shares.The stock last traded at $29.60 and had previously closed at $30.03.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,222,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,146.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 169,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 155,941 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

