Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.85

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 6743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kenon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kenon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenon by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

