Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Down 4.5%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.54 and last traded at $61.54. Approximately 233,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,035,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $1,556,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,487,685 shares in the company, valued at $224,258,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,352 shares of company stock worth $21,006,078. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Procore Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

