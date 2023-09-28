Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.77. 4,658,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,455,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Kosmos Energy last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

