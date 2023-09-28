First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.42

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.42 and last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 228561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

