MAGIC (MAGIC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.86 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $122.36 million and approximately $29.86 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001947 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,271,241 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

