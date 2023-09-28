Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.71

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.91, with a volume of 86269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Interfor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Interfor Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$871.80 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.7955182 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

