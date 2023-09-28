VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UITB opened at $44.41 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,240,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,402,000 after purchasing an additional 703,965 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 390.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 447,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

