VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UITB opened at $44.41 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,240,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,402,000 after purchasing an additional 703,965 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 390.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 447,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

