VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of UITB opened at $44.41 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.