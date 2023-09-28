Horizen Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $111.24 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.85 or 0.00029624 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00097949 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00048034 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,171,225 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

