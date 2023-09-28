Brokers Offer Predictions for PACCAR Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.04. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

