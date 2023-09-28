Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Down 78.0% in September

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of VGAS stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Verde Clean Fuels has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $21.00.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
